Coimbatore

Call to ban cars from using narrow stretch of Kollampalayam bypass

Two-wheelers in large numbers use the narrow stretch that connects Kollampalayam and Karur Bypass in Erode.

With cars continuing to use the narrow stretch of Kollampalayam bypass that was recently damaged due to underground sewerage scheme (UGSS) works, two-wheeler riders here wanted a ban on cars from using the stretch.

Traffic congestion

The bypass passes through residential areas and joins Erode Main Road near the Railway Colony Municipal Higher Secondary School and Karur bypass.

Two-wheelers, autorickshaws and cars from 46 Pudur Road, Karur bypass and Muthur Road use the stretch to enter the city, instead of taking the Poondurai Road. With the stretch witnessing frequent traffic congestion, entry of cars from Karur bypass was banned on the stretch from June 2018. However, due to poor monitoring, cars continued to violate the rule.

During the lockdown period, the Corporation dug the road to execute the UGSS works. This has damaged the road. “Entry of cars add to the woes of two-wheeler riders as the road is already unmotorable,” said Boopathi, of Kollampalayam.

He wanted restriction on entry of four-wheelers on the stretch to reduce congestion.

Another motorist said that only-two wheelers could ply on the road. “The stretch is not meant for cars”, said Guhan, a two-wheeler rider from Periyar Nagar.

