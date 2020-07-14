Call taxi owners allege e-passes given only to selected taxis

Alleging that that two corporate companies that operate call taxis in the district are given e-pass easily whereas other taxis are not given e-passes even for emergencies, members of the Tamil Nadu All Call Taxi Owners’ Welfare Association submitted a petition to the district administration here on Tuesday.

Members said that lockdown had hit their livelihood hard. They said that two companies that own 200 to 300 call taxis are given e-passes and they travel to other districts regularly.

Members also said that they had obtained loan from private financial institutions that are pressuring them to pay EMI and the interest. “Employees from those institutions are even trying to seize our vehicles for non-payment of dues”, they said and demanded action against them. They said that their earlier petition to the district administration did not yield any result as the Erode North Police conducted an inquiry and no action was taken so far.