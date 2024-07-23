Call for restoration of pre-COVID Mettupalayam-Coimbatore passenger train services on Sundays

The travelling public in Mettupalayam, Karamadai and Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district have reiterated the need for restoration of the two passenger train services on Sundays that were in operation prior to COVID lockdown.

On Sundays, there are only three trips from Mettupalayam to Coimbatore for the entire day, due to the cancellation of the two services.

Cancellation of Train no. 66613 that starts at 10.55 a.m. from Mettupalayam and reaches Coimbatore at 11.40 a.m., has disappointed the travelling public who look for a safe journey to Coimbatore for shopping purposes, on Sundays. In the return direction, the Train No. 66614 departs at 11.50 a.m. and reaches Mettupalayam at 12.35 p.m. after passing through Periyanaickenpalayam at 12.06 p.m.

Train no. 66619 that starts at 6.55 p.m. from Mettupalayam and reaches Coimbatore at 7.30 p.m. and Podanur at 8 p.m. will be of particular importance to tourists returning to Coimbatore from Ooty.

“If Train no. 66619 is restored, tourists proceeding to Coimbatore and Podanur for boarding night trains will be immensely benefitted. The passengers will be spared of the risks associated with travelling along the heavy traffic-ridden road at peak hours,” M. Jai Kumar, coordinator, Namma Mettupalayam Social Welfare Organisation, emphasised.

In the return direction, Train no. 66619 starts from Podanur at 8.10 p.m., and reaches Mettupalayam at 9.10 p.m., passing via Coimbatore at 8.25 p.m. and Periyanaickenpalayam at 8.41 p.m. “This train will be of immense convenience for the large section of shoppers, who visit the city only on Sundays, to return safely from Coimbatore to Periyanaickenpalayam, Karamadai and Mettupalayam,” Mr. Jai Kumar said.

