Call for probe into hotel operating near Kotagiri

ADVERTISEMENT

The Confederation of Environment Associations of Nilgiris (Kotagiri Chapter) has petitioned the Collector that a prominent hotel-cum-restaurant in Kotagiri had obtained illegal building licences in collusion with local officials.

In the petition, Surjit K. Chaudhary, a retired IAS officer residing in the Nilgiris, alleged that the hotel, located along the Kotagiri-Coonoor Highway at Naduhatty village, had flouted building rules. “The building has three floors, with a flat roof, and is over 30 feet in height. They claim to have all permits and NOCs from the local officials, but refuse to divulge the permits,” Mr. Chaudhary told The Hindu.

The Confederation alleged that the third storey was added at a later date, with the approval of the district architectural and aesthetical aspects committee for hosting a liquor bar. “In this regard, Rule 11-C of the Hill Station Building Rules, 1993, which stipulates that the height of the building not exceed 7 metres has been already flouted,” Mr. Chaudhary alleged. The rule also specified that the building should only have two floors and a sloped roof, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group also questioned how the local panchayat had accepted the completion of the building, how a power connection was granted, and how the architectural and aesthetical aspects committee approved the third floor, while permission was also given for a hotel to operate from the premises.

Mr. Chaudhary said the operation of a bar from the third floor was also illegal. Despite the liquor licence not being renewed in 2022-23, the bar continued to operate, adding there was a Supreme Court order which also outlawed bars from operating along highways. He called for the building licence to be declared illegal immediately, the power supply disconnected and an investigation launched into the “collusion” of local officials and the building owners.