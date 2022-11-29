Call for dialogue between biologists, govt. officials to safeguard birds at Ooty Lake

November 29, 2022 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts in the Nilgiris called on the District Collector to set up a team comprising wildlife biologists and experts that will consult with officials from the district administration before any work on the Ooty Lake is undertaken.

The conservationists said this dialogue between the government departments that maintained the lake and conservationists would ensure that the avian and faunal biodiversity in the lake was not impacted.

N. Moinudheen, an independent researcher and wildlife biologist, said bird watchers had recorded a total of 42 different birds, both endemic and winter migrants, that used the Ooty Lake during different times of the year. “Even though the lake is polluted, more birds are seen in the Ooty Lake than in any other water body in the Upper Nilgiris, including Mukurthi Lake,” said Mr. Moinudheen, who added that the lake and surrounding wetlands provided ideal habitats to birds that preferred aquatic as well as forest habitats.

“A healthy population of leopard cats as well as small mammals such as the endangered Kelaart’s long-clawed shrew is also seen around the lake,” said Mr. Moinudheen.

On Monday, a group of conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts led by N. Sadiq Ali, Founder of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust, met Collector S.P. Amrith and urged him to direct the municipality and other government departments tasked with maintaining the cleanliness of the lake and the Kodappamund Channel to temporarily postpone desilting works at the lake.

They asked the Collector to postpone desilting the channel and cleaning the lake till the completion of the winter migration of many exotic birds that had been recently recorded in the Ooty Lake.

Among the other recommendations made to the Collector were to sanction the formation of a team of bird watchers and experts who could provide maps to the district administration of bird nesting and breeding sites, so that work could be planned away from these areas. They also urged the Collector to devise work plans and drainage plans that would have minimum impact on wildlife as well as conducting environment impact assessments before and after lake cleaning and restoration.

“Planting site-specific wetland associated grass and other flora that supports resident and migrant birds for roosting and breeding can also be undertaken,” they said.

The Collector assured the conservationists that he would call for a meeting of the lake committee, where the members could raise the issues with the officials.