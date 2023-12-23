GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Calipers distributed to 100 special children in Coimbatore

December 23, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

International District 3201 Governor Rtn T R Vijaykumar distributing calipers to the children.

International District 3201 Governor Rtn T R Vijaykumar distributing calipers to the children. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Downtown held its esteemed ‘Stand and Walk 2023’ initiative, a project aimed at providing mobility and independence to differently-abled children and adults by distributing calipers to 100 special children, catering to those with DNA handicaps and autism between the ages of 8 and 14.

Rotary International District 3201 Governor T R Vijaykumar, who was the chief guest, handed over calipers to the children. The project for the past four years has made an impact on the lives of around 400 differently-abled individuals, project chairman and Rotaract District advisor A Godwin Maria Visuwasam said.

This year’s initiative gained additional support from Anamalais Toyota and Asian Fabrix, Karur.

