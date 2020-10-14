Calf killed in leopard attack in Valparai

Coimbatore

A calf was killed in the attack of a leopard near Valparai in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

Sources with the Forest Department said that the calf belonging to a farmer named Ramar was killed by a leopard in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Forest Department officials, Ramar, a resident of Kamarajar Nagar near Savarangadu tea estate in Valparai, found that the calf was missing from the cow shed on Wednesday morning. Three of his cows were in the shed.

He found the carcass of the calf, partially eaten by the carnivore, near the cow shed.

The man informed the incident to the Valparai forest range office and Forest Department officials visited the spot.

The officials have assured compensation to the farmer.