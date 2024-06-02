ADVERTISEMENT

Calf, herd members visit ailing female elephant under treatment near Coimbatore

Published - June 02, 2024 07:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The ailing female elephant continues to be under the care of the Forest Department at the Maruthamalai foothills near Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A female wild elephant that the Forest Department has been treating at the Maruthamalai foothills near Coimbatore since May 30 was visited by its four-month-old calf and other elephants late on Saturday.

According to the Department, the calf was reunited with its herd around 5.30 a.m. on Saturday, after it followed a juvenile elephant that visited the ailing cow elephant, aged around 40.

Ailing elephant’s calf reunited with herd in Coimbatore

Six elephants, comprising the calf, two males, two females, and one juvenile, visited the ailing female elephant around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Forest officials said that they spent around two hours with the sick elephant before returning to the forest.

Coimbatore | Treatment continues for ailing elephant amid signs of recovery

Meanwhile, veterinarians are continuing treatment for the ailing elephant that has been kept erect using slings attached to a crane. The elephant was responding to treatment besides eating fodder, fruits and water provided by the Department.

Officials attached to the Coimbatore forest range said four field staff teams are monitoring the herd’s movement and the calf’s condition.

