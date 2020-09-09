Coimbatore

Calf dies after biting explosive

A two-year-old male calf died after biting into a country-made explosive or avittukai near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

According to sources in Forest Department, the calf was grazing on a private farm at Gudalur Kavundampalayam when it bit into the avittukai, which exploded in its mouth and caused its death on the spot.

Officials from the Periyanaickenpalayam Forest Range as well as Periyanaickenpalayam police began their investigation regarding this incident on Tuesday, according to the sources.

