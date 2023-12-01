HamberMenu
Cages placed to trap animal, suspected to be hyena, in Erode district’s Bhavanisagar

The animal has killed a sheep at a farm in Pasuvapalayam village; the Forest Department has baited the cages and is hoping to trap it

December 01, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department officials placed cages at a farmland in Pasuvapalayam village in Bhavanisagar, in an attempt to catch a hyena

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With a sheep suspected to be killed by a hyena in Pasuvapalayam village in Bhavanisagar, the Forest Department placed three cages in an attempt to trap the animal, on Friday, December 1, 2023.

A few days ago, an animal killed a sheep owned by a farmer, Velusamy, after which the Bhavanisagar Forest Range Office in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) was alerted. A team led by C. Sivakumar, Range Officer, along with staff inspected the spot and found marks, believed to be those of a hyena. The farm is located 4 km from the forest boundary, and village residents feared that the animal could come back again.

The Forest Department then placed camera traps to identify the animal, and movements of a hyena were recorded.

The three cages have now been placed with bait at the farm, while staff are continuing to patrol the area. The Department had asked people not to venture into farms during the night and has asked them to remain cautious.

