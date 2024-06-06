Cages placed in Anamalai Tiger Reserve to capture injured tiger

In pursuit of a tiger that was filmed by camera traps moving with an injury more than a week ago in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), the Forest Department continues to place cages during night hours to capture the animal and give treatment.

The department is yet to determine the cause for the injury that had seemingly affected the normal movements of the tiger. There is, however, a suspicion that the tiger might have been caught in a snare.

The officials believe the tiger that appeared to be a five-year-old male could have crossed over to the side of Kerala in Chinnar forest area.

“We have increased the number of camera traps from the existing 40 to 120 to locate the tiger,” District Forest Officer and Deputy Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve Devendra Kumar Meena said. Two cages were being placed with baits during night hours closer to the forest areas bordering Kerala, the DFO said.

A wire-like material sticking to the back of the tiger had been captured by cameras. A mild injury was visible on the body. But, there was no certainty as yet that it was a snare, Mr. Meena said.

The Forest Department has surmised that the injury has not affected the capacity of the tiger to the extent of obstructing its normal hunting. Nevertheless, the cages will continue to be placed for capturing the tiger and determining the nature of injury or any other health issue.

The department has deployed personnel across Amaravathy, Kozhumam and Vandaravu ranges.