Cage to be placed to trap tiger in Talavadi

June 01, 2022 21:02 IST

With pugmarks of a tiger that killed a cow being found at Seshan Nagar in Talavadi, the Forest Department has decided to place a cage and camera traps at four locations to track the movement of the animal and trap it.

On May 30, cattle were grazing on a farm land located one km away from the Karnataka reserve forest area and six km from the reserve forest area in Talavadi when a wild animal killed a cow and injured another cow. Selvakumar, a farmer, claimed that the animal was a tiger. Due to rain, pugmarks could not be traced on Tuesday. Forest officials found a pugmark in the land on Wednesday and confirmed it as a tiger. Villagers said the animal had killed a peacock and three dogs in the last one month and wanted the tiger caught before it entered the habitations.

Talavadi Forest Range Officer Satheesh and his team identified spots for placing camera traps on Wednesday. After confirming the movement of the animal, the cage would be placed at appropriate spots, the officials said. They warned the villagers not to venture out during night hours and added that they would monitor the area round the clock. Two leopards were caught in the area in the last one year and leopards and tigers used the defunct quarries in the area as a hideout to enter the village, the officials added.

A senior forest official at the Hasanur Forest Division of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve said trapping the animal and translocation was not a permanent solution as the quarries with huge boulders and bushes continued to be a safe place to hide for animals. All the abandoned quarries numbering over 10 and located on the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border should be reclaimed by the Revenue Department and bushes be cleared or fences erected so that the quarries were no more a hideout.