Cage placed to trap sloth bear that killed a man near Valparai

The cage placed by the Forest Department to trap the sloth bear at Villoni lower division estate near Valparai.

COIMBATORE

28 July 2021 23:01 IST

The Forest Department on Wednesday placed a cage at the Villoni lower division estate of a private company to trap a sloth bear that killed a man late on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as K. Mohanraj (36), a resident of a private coffee plantation at Villoni lower division.

According to the Forest Department, Mohanraj had a close encounter with a sloth bear around 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday .

He suffered multiple injuries in the attack. Though he was rushed to the nearest estate hospital, a doctor declared him dead. The body was shifted to the Government Hospital, Valparai, for post-mortem.

The body was autopsied on Wednesday morning and handed over to the family of the deceased.

The Forest Department handed over an immediate relief of Rs 50,000 to the family of the deceased through S. Selvam, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Attakatti training centre.

A team led by Valparai forest range officer K. Jayachandran placed a cage to trap the sloth bear at the place where Mohanraj was killed.

Mr. Jayachandran said that deaths due to the attack of sloth bear were rare in Valparai.

"Mohanraj had a very close encounter with a sloth bear which led to his death," he said.