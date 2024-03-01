GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cage placed to trap leopard near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district

March 01, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department has placed the cage in a farm near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district.

Forest Department has placed the cage in a farm near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department has placed a cage to trap a leopard that has been preying on livestock in a village near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district.

Forest Department officials said the cage was kept in a farm at Vellipalayam near Chennamalai Karadu, an isolated forest patch falling under Odanthurai beat of Sirumugai forest range.

According to the Department, a leopard preyed on a calf belonging to Gurusamy, a farmer of Vellipalayam, on Wednesday night. After being alerted by him, the Department staff visited the place on Thursday and confirmed the movement of a leopard in the locality.

Based on the instructions from District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj, a team led by Sirumugai forest range officer K. Manoj placed the cage in V.R.M. Thottam on Thursday evening.

Officials said the leopard could have come from Chennamalai Karadu, a hillock of dry deciduous forest inhabited by small animals and surrounded by villages. The Department had made attempts to capture leopards from villages lying close to the forest patch in the past too.

