Cage placed to trap leopard in Erode district

December 12, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - ERODE

With a leopard involved in the killing of cattle at fringe villages in Thuckanaickenpalayam area, the Forest Department had placed a cage with bait at a farm land in Erode district.

On Monday (December 11, 2023) morning, P. Nanjappan of Vellaikadu in Kongarpalayam found the calf missing and found marks of the calf dragged into the nearby forest area coming under T.N. Palayam Forest Range of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. He alerted the range office and officials inspected the spot and identified the pug marks as that of a leopard. A cage was placed to trap the leopard.

Officials said that the same leopard that had earlier killed cattle in the villages located near the forest boundary had once again killed the calf. They said a few months ago they had placed cages to trap the leopard. But, the animal was elusive and was not involved in hunting. Hence, the cages were removed after which the same animal started to hunt again.

The Forest Department asked people not to venture out during night hours and also asked them to keep their cattle in safe places.

