ADVERTISEMENT

Cage placed to trap leopard at Irukkur village in Paramathi Velur

February 05, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan inspecting the cage at Irukkur village in Paramathi Velur block in Namakkal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department has placed a cage to trap the leopard that is on the prowl at Irukkur village in Paramathi Velur block. Hence, people should not venture into farm lands during night hours, Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan said here on Sunday.

Fear gripped the village and its surrounding areas after the carcass of a half-eaten dog was found at a sugarcane field on February 3. Collector Shreya P. Singh and District Forest Officer (DFO) Kashyap Shashank Ravi inspected the spot on Saturday. The Forest Department identified the pug marks as that of a leopard and placed camera traps and cage to trap the animal.

On Sunday, the Minister inspected the village and held discussions with the DFO and other officials on the steps taken to capture the leopard and also in creating awareness among the people.

Mr. Mathiventhan told the presspersons that the leopard movement was first noticed when it tried to attack a calf on January 31 in the village.  “The area is under the surveillance of a 40-member team. There is no record of leopard movement in the area in the last 20 years,” he said and added that efforts were under way to capture the carnivore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Drone surveillance is carried out during day time, the Minister said and urged the people not to venture into farmlands between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. “People should keep their cattle at safe locations and should remain cautious,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US