Cage placed to trap leopard at Irukkur village in Paramathi Velur

February 05, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Forest Department has placed a cage to trap the leopard that is on the prowl at Irukkur village in Paramathi Velur block. Hence, people should not venture into farm lands during night hours, Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan said here on Sunday.

Fear gripped the village and its surrounding areas after the carcass of a half-eaten dog was found at a sugarcane field on February 3. Collector Shreya P. Singh and District Forest Officer (DFO) Kashyap Shashank Ravi inspected the spot on Saturday. The Forest Department identified the pug marks as that of a leopard and placed camera traps and cage to trap the animal.

On Sunday, the Minister inspected the village and held discussions with the DFO and other officials on the steps taken to capture the leopard and also in creating awareness among the people.

Mr. Mathiventhan told the presspersons that the leopard movement was first noticed when it tried to attack a calf on January 31 in the village. “The area is under the surveillance of a 40-member team. There is no record of leopard movement in the area in the last 20 years,” he said and added that efforts were under way to capture the carnivore.

Drone surveillance is carried out during day time, the Minister said and urged the people not to venture into farmlands between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. “People should keep their cattle at safe locations and should remain cautious,” he said.