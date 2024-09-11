Cafe run by differently-abled in Tiruppur offers snacking option aligned with a noble cause 

: Motorists travelling along Perumanallur-Kunnathur Road at Vallipuram in Tiruppur district can now exercise a choice to snack for a noble cause!

Differently-abled young adults belonging to the nearby Sai Kirupa Special School and Rehabilitation Centre, run by Sai Kirupa Educational Charitable Trust with support from philanthropists and CSR (Corporate Social Responsiblity) funding from industries, began to operate since Sunday a cafe on the premises of Hindustan Petroleum fuel outlet, with an array of options for tasty quick bites.

The institution plans to utilise the proceeds for the further betterment of its 190 differently-abled learners of up to 40 years of age.

Visitors have a variety of options to choose from, be it sandwiches, stick ice cream, cone ice cream, cup ice cream, small bites, fizzy drinks, milk shakes, and pop-corn varieties, say the teachers of the special school assisting the students managing the outlet.

At the institution established on the core principle ‘No Child Should Be Left Behind’ for students affected by autism, Down syndrome, intellectual disabilities, Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), cerebral palsy, physically challenged and other disabilities, almost 80% are from low-income families, said its founder and director Kavin Thirumurugan.

Through the cafe, the 10-year-old institution, also began to expose its students trained in various skills to the outside world, through a tie-up with a catering service expert. The idea is to integrate the students into the society, said Ms. Thirumurugan.

The management of the fuel station readily accepted to be a part of the noble cause after ascertaining the quality of Amudhu Food Products, a vertical operated in the campus of the special school, with a plethora of brands certified by FSSAI (Food Safety & Standards Authority of India) that have been made available at leading departmental stores in Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Chennai. These products are also sold through the cafe.

The students, after sufficient skill-training at the user-friendly kitchen, prepare the sweets (peanut, palm sugar-sesame, and palm sugar-roasted gram and cashew balls), savouries (murukku varieties, garlic and cornflakes mixture, and ottu pakkoda), ‘podi’ varieties (spicy garlic, paruppu, sesame, peanut chutney, drumstick, pudina, thoothuvalai, musumusukkai, pirandai and vallarai), and pickle (lemon, mango, citron, gooseberry, green chilly and garlic.

The institution initiates the students in cooking as an effective therapy. The aroma helps to improve cognition and stimulates senses, Ms. Thirumurugan explains, adding that the canteen run by the students delivers fresh organic home cooked food for about 200 people every day, to nearby companies and homes on order basis.