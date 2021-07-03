Cafe owner brings auto ambulances to Nilgiris

Udhagamandalam

03 July 2021 00:38 IST

A Coonoor resident who owns a café in the town has crowdfunded for the purchase of six custom-made autorickshaw ambulances for the district.

Radhika Shastry, the owner of Café diem in Coonoor, said she was inspired to bring the autorickshaw ambulances to the Nilgiris as she realised that the ambulances can reach remote areas that are only accessible through narrow roads, where larger vehicles could not ply effectively.

“I contacted the fabricator of the autorickshaw ambulances in Jabalpur, who recommended a 470-cc diesel fuelled version that would be effective in the hills,” said Ms. Shastry.

Ms. Shastry, along with the patrons who visited her café, raised funds to purchase six of the ambulances, each costing ₹ 3.5 lakh.

“The ambulances have a stretcher for patients, seating for the attendants, a fire extinguisher, as well as a fan. The driver’s cabin is also separated from that of the patient’s,” she said.

Ms. Shastry said she hopes that the ambulances would ensure that people requiring medical treatment in remote parts of Coonoor and Udhagamandalam can be taken to hospital quickly.

“The ambulance also has an oxygen cylinder,” she added. After holding discussions with different organisations, Ms. Shastry has agreed to donate the ambulances to different hospitals and welfare organisations. “They in turn have agreed to either run the services free of cost, or at a cost that will cover operations,” she said.