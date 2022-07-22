Cacti fence under trial as cost-effective biological barrier against wild elephants

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran (fourth left) taking a look at the bio-fencing using Cereus pterogonus cactus at Sirumugai in Coimbatore district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department is conducting a trial to find out the effectiveness of thorny cacti varieties by using them as biological barriers against wild elephants that stray into human habitations and agricultural lands.

At present, biological fencing using two cacti varieties, Cylindropuntia ramosissima and Cereus pterogonus, are being raised by the Forest Research Centre at Pethikuttai within the limits of the Sirumugai forest range of Coimbatore Division.

If the cacti fencing is found effective in preventing wild elephants, they could be adopted as cost-effective methods in different parts of Tamil Nadu where human – elephant interactions are high, say senior forest officials involved in the trial.

“Biological fences are being used in some parts of Kerala and other places. Our research is to find out whether locally available cacti like Suramul ( Cylindropuntia ramosissima) could be used effectively to prevent elephants from straying into farm lands. Using them involves minimal cost and farmers can easily raise them. These fences are also in sync with nature,” said S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore Circle) and Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

According to him, visuals from surveillance cameras fixed at the place where the trial is being carried out showed wild elephants not attempting to breach the biological fencing erected using the two cacti.

The two methods that are widely being used to tackle straying of wild elephants are solar fencing and digging of elephant-proof trenches (EPT). However, they are not cost-effective.

“As part of the trial, we are planning to try different combinations of biological fencing this year. First is the combination of the two cacti. We will also try the cacti fencing along with solar fencing and EPTs to find out the effectiveness,” said S. Kalanithi, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Forest Genetics, Coimbatore.

Forest Minister K. Ramanchandran inspected Pethikuttai and assessed the progress of the trial on Thursday. He suggested to officials that expertise of institutions like Tamil Nadu Agricultural University could be sought to find out better varieties of cacti for the trial and effective methods for their mass propagation.