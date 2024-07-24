ADVERTISEMENT

Cables remain on electric poles in Erode despite Corpn. warning

Updated - July 24, 2024 07:02 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 07:00 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Private cables tangled up at an electric pole in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Despite warnings from the Erode Corporation, internet and cable service providers are yet to remove their cables from the electric poles.

Civic body officials had recently reported receiving frequent complaints about dangling and snapped wires on electric poles, and instructed service providers to remove them within a week and to install separate poles for tying cables with permission from the Corporation. In most roads and residential areas, cables were found tied to the poles, and snapped cables were also reportedly found lying on the road at a number of places.

When the issue was taken up with a Corporation official, he said sufficient time was given for the providers to remove the cables and the civic body would soon launch a drive to remove the cables. Necessary action would also be taken against service providers for violations, he added.

