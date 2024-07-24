GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cables remain on electric poles in Erode despite Corpn. warning

Updated - July 24, 2024 07:02 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 07:00 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Private cables tangled up at an electric pole in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Private cables tangled up at an electric pole in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Despite warnings from the Erode Corporation, internet and cable service providers are yet to remove their cables from the electric poles.

Civic body officials had recently reported receiving frequent complaints about dangling and snapped wires on electric poles, and instructed service providers to remove them within a week and to install separate poles for tying cables with permission from the Corporation. In most roads and residential areas, cables were found tied to the poles, and snapped cables were also reportedly found lying on the road at a number of places.

When the issue was taken up with a Corporation official, he said sufficient time was given for the providers to remove the cables and the civic body would soon launch a drive to remove the cables. Necessary action would also be taken against service providers for violations, he added.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.