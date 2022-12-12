Cable TV operators in Erode oppose collecting dues for analog signals

December 12, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Cable TV Operators Association at the Erode Collectorate to submit a petition on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Tamil Nadu Cable TV Operators Association has opposed the move to collect dues for analog signals through which transmission was provided to cable TV customers till September 2017.

In a petition submitted to the district administration during the grievances redress meeting here on Monday, they said cable television signal in analog mode was stopped and digital service was being provided in the State from 2017. Due to poor service, more customers moved towards direct-to-home (DTH) services, causing loss to the local cable TV operators. But, they alleged that the government was threatening cable operators to settle dues for signals provided in analog mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petition also said that when the free set-top boxes were introduced in the State in 2017, ₹300 was collected as fixed deposit from the customers. The government then announced that set-top boxes were free. But now the government was asking us to pay ₹1,800 per set-top box that was not in use. They urged the administration to stop collecting the dues.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US