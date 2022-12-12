  1. EPaper
Cable TV operators in Erode oppose collecting dues for analog signals

December 12, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Cable TV Operators Association at the Erode Collectorate to submit a petition on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Tamil Nadu Cable TV Operators Association has opposed the move to collect dues for analog signals through which transmission was provided to cable TV customers till September 2017.

In a petition submitted to the district administration during the grievances redress meeting here on Monday, they said cable television signal in analog mode was stopped and digital service was being provided in the State from 2017. Due to poor service, more customers moved towards direct-to-home (DTH) services, causing loss to the local cable TV operators. But, they alleged that the government was threatening cable operators to settle dues for signals provided in analog mode.

The petition also said that when the free set-top boxes were introduced in the State in 2017, ₹300 was collected as fixed deposit from the customers. The government then announced that set-top boxes were free. But now the government was asking us to pay ₹1,800 per set-top box that was not in use. They urged the administration to stop collecting the dues.

