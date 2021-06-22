Cable operators warned in Erode

District Collector H. Krishnanunni has warned the local cable operators against forcing the customers to purchase set top boxes of private companies against their wish.

In a release, he said that Tamil Nadu Arasu TV Corporation (TACTV) is providing the set top boxes at free of cost to the customers and is offering over 200 channels for a monthly charge of ₹ 140 plus GST. The service is offered through registered operators on contract basis across the district. “If the operators ask the customers to purchase set top boxes of private companies, they can lodge complaints”, the release said.

Mr. Krishnanunni said that customers cannot claim the ownership of the set top boxes and they are paying the monthly charges only to avail the service. “If the set top boxes get repaired or the service disrupted due to non-payment of subscription, or house relocated or moved to private set top boxes, they should handover the box, AV card, remote and power adapter to their operator”, he said.

The release said that if operator failed to provide the set top box to the customer after receiving the copy of the Aadhaar card or disseminated wrong information that signal provided by TACTV is poor, action will be taken. He also wanted the operators to pay the subscriptions due to TACTV at the earliest.

Public can lodge complaints at 0424-2262573 for taking necessary action, the release added.