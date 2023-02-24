Cable operators in Krishnagiri protest against TRAI approval for price hike of pay channels

February 24, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Cable Operators Association of Krishangiri and Hosur on Friday staged a protest against the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s approval for pay channels to hike their rates.

The protesters under the banner of the District Cable Operators’ Association slammed the TRAI stating that the hike in the rates would affect cable operators and the public.

According to the association, the monthly rental by the cable operators did not meet even marginal profit levels of cable operators, as a significant percentage was paid to the pay channels.

The approval for the hike in pay channels was anti-people given that they already made crores through advertisements. In its wake, a hike would be transferred onto the common people, who already are struggling with inflationary costs, according to the association.

The move would lead to profiteering by big corporates that own the channels, while the channels are already flourishing through advertisement revenue, the protesters said.

The association called upon the Central government and the TRAI to rollback the order and protect the interests of the public.