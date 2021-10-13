Cab drivers in Coimbatore seek revision of tariff

A section of drivers working for car aggregators Ola and Uber from Coimbatore on Tuesday demanded immediate revision of tariff citing hike in the price of fuel.

Around 150 drivers under the banner of Tamil Nadu Call Taxi Owners’ and Drivers’ Association parked their cars on the Codissia grounds on Tuesday noon. Their leaders told reporters that the present tariff was inadequate for drivers to continue the job and earn for their families.

“The tariff have not been revised since 2014. A major share of the money drivers get are spent on fuel,” said A. Jeganathan, vice-president of the association here.

The cab aggregators were charging ₹ 200 for 10 km trip in normal conditions and the fare goes up to ₹ 560 during peak hours.

“Out of the ₹ 220, drivers get ₹ 140 which is very low. Drivers should get at least ₹ 200 to operate without loss in the current situation,” he said.

Mr. Jeganathan said that the parking fee charged at airport and railway station, around ₹ 45, is currently borne by the drivers.

“If the tariff is not revised within a week, the association will resort to stage protest,” he said.