ADVERTISEMENT

Cab driver booked for quarrel on Tiruchi Road flyover in Coimbatore

March 09, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramanathapuram police have registered a case against a taxi driver on charges of quarrelling with the passengers of another car on Tiruchi Road flyover near Sungam on Tuesday.

V. Aarun (24), a resident of Vinayagar Kovil Street at B.K.Pudur, was booked based on a complaint lodged by R. Mohanraj (32) of Mahaganapathy Nagar at Vellalore.

As per the complaint lodged by Mr. Mohanraj, his car was rear-ended by the car driven by Arun on the flyover around 6.45 p.m. on Tuesday. When questioned, the cab driver allegedly used abusive language and intimidated Mr. Mohanraj, his mother and aunt by showing a knife, the police said. Arun was booked on Wednesday. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US