Cab driver booked for quarrel on Tiruchi Road flyover in Coimbatore

March 09, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramanathapuram police have registered a case against a taxi driver on charges of quarrelling with the passengers of another car on Tiruchi Road flyover near Sungam on Tuesday.

V. Aarun (24), a resident of Vinayagar Kovil Street at B.K.Pudur, was booked based on a complaint lodged by R. Mohanraj (32) of Mahaganapathy Nagar at Vellalore.

As per the complaint lodged by Mr. Mohanraj, his car was rear-ended by the car driven by Arun on the flyover around 6.45 p.m. on Tuesday. When questioned, the cab driver allegedly used abusive language and intimidated Mr. Mohanraj, his mother and aunt by showing a knife, the police said. Arun was booked on Wednesday. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

