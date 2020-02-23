CAA-NRC-NPR are distractions intendedto keep people in a state of panic: Seeman

Coimbatore

23 February 2020 00:12 IST

Shaheen Bagh-style protest at Aathupalam enters Day 4

As the Shaheen Bagh-style protest at Aathupalam here entered the fourth day, Naam Tamilar chief coordinator Seeman and CPI(M) leader P. Sampath visited the protest site on Saturday.

Mr. Seeman alleged that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) were “distractions intended to keep people in a state of panic.” He challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers and the MPs who supported CAA, NRC and NPR to first furnish proofs of their respective citizenships.

The Congress and the BJP are equally responsible for CAA, NRC and NPR and condemned the DMK for not criticising the Ayodhya verdict, he said.

CPI(M) Central Committee member Mr. Sampath, in his speech, alleged that the BJP-led Central government was “destroying the Constitution and the economy.” Dismissing Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s claims that CAA will not affect Muslims, Mr. Sampath claimed that it was not the voice of the Chief Minister, but that of the “RSS and Sangh Parivar.” The anti-CAA protests were gaining momentum with each day and all “democratic and secular” movements lend their support to the protests, he said.

According to police, nearly 500 people participated in the Aathupalam protest on Saturday.

The Shaheen Bagh-style indefinite protest was organised by various Islamic organisations and Muslim-centric parties near Irshadul Islam Shafia Sunnath Jamath mosque in Aathupalam. The protests began on February 19.

Meanwhile, Islamic organisations organised a public meeting against CAA, NRC and NPR in Selvapuram on Saturday.