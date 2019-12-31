CAA, NPR destroying country, says Congress leader

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, [proposed] National Register of Citizens and National Population Register were the political equivalents of demonetisation that the Central Government was using to destroy the secular fabric of the country, said Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha at a press conference here on Monday.

Growth hit

“After demonetisation, the country’s growth took a hit and through some changes the economy can be brought on the rails. But the CAA, NRC and NPR triumvirate will destroy society in such a way that recovery may take a decade,” he feared.

Mr. Jha believed the country was under an undeclared emergency for the last 67 months while the official one [brought by Congress during 1975-77] lasted only 18 [actually 19] months.

On the NRC issue, the Central Government was speaking in a forked tongue with the Prime Minister saying one thing and the Home Minister quite another, he said.

Detention centres

While attempting to confuse people by speaking in different voices, the government was setting up detention centres, he said, but did not answer if the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government had built detention centres for illegal immigrants.

Mr. Jha said the NPR exercise, as brought by the BJP Government, was quite different from the one the UPA government had carried out. “The government is now asking people where their parents were born and their date of birth. How many more authentication does it want from people.”

The Congress spokesperson wanted to know why the government had not included other sections of minorities and a few more countries in the CAA and said the backlash from people across the country had rattled the government.