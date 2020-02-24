‘CAA aimed at diverting people from economic recession’

Coimbatore

24 February 2020 00:44 IST

The Central Government had introduced the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to divert people’s attention from economic recession, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi general secretary E.R. Eswaran said here on Sunday.

“The government went ahead with the legislation despite knowing that it will draw protest. But it still did so because it did not want the people to talk about economic recession. And, that is why it is trying to project it as a Hindu-Muslim issue, when it is actually a BJP-versus-Muslim issue.”

In projecting so, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was attempting to gain political capital, he added.

The government legislating the CAA could be compared to its demonetisation move – though it had said the exercise was aimed at eliminating black money, the result was that only the people suffered.

Likewise, the CAA would only make the citizens suffer.

But the real issue before the people today was economic recession.

Tamil Nadu was among the states suffering the most. And, particularly the Kongu region. Several micro, small and medium enterprises faced the threat of closure and workers therein were looking at an uncertain future.

Now, the question before the people was not when the economy would revive, but if it would.

On the delay in conducting urban local body polls, the Kongu party leader said after the verdict in rural local body polls, it was doubtful if the ruling AIADMK would announce polls. If it did not, approaching the court would be the only solution.