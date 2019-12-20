CAA aimed at distracting people from state of economy: G. Ramakrishnan

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is aimed at distracting people from the present state of the Indian economy, alleged G. Ramakrishnan, CPI (M) Polit Bureau member here on Thursday.

He was speaking at the joint demonstration organised by the CPI(M) and CPI against the Act held outside the South Taluk office. The Central government has introduced CAA at a time when unemployment is high and purchasing power of people is low, Mr. Ramakrishnan claimed.

The CAA along with the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) will unfairly target Muslims living in this country, Mr. Ramakrishnan alleged.

Mr. Ramakrishnan also condemned the detentions of Left leaders, including D. Raja, Sitaram Yechury and Brinda Karat in New Delhi during the anti-CAA protest in New Delhi on Thursday morning and the imposition of Section 144 in various States.

Nearly 350 members participated in the demonstration. Other leaders who participated included CPI district secretary V.S. Sundaram, CPI (M) Coimbatore district secretary V. Ramamoorthy and other functionaries from the Left parties.