CA Day celebrated in Coimbatore

July 03, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Career counselling and programmes about the importance of the CA course should be held to create awareness in remote areas too, said District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati at the CA Day programme here.

The Coimbatore branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India celebrated the 75th CA Day on Saturday. The Collector spoke about the current economic situation and contributions made by Chartered Accountants.

He also spoke about the dedication and merit required to excel in both, UPSC and CA examinations. Former president of ICAI G. Ramaswamy shared details about the nation-wide launch of the new curriculum of the CA course, said a press release from the Institute.

