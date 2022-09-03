By 2024, all households in Tiruppur district will get piped drinking water supply, says L. Murugan

Tiruppur plays a significant role in Indian economy by contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and foreign exchange earnings, said Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L. Murugan, here on Saturday.

He told presspersons the construction of the 100-bedded ESI hospital in Tiruppur at ₹80 crore would be completed by March 2023. “Once the hospital starts functioning, high-quality medical treatment will be made available to the workers,” he said. He also oversaw the construction of the hospital.

Earlier, the Minister held discussion with the presidents of village panchayats in the district related to the various Central government schemes. He said as many as 2.5 lakh households benefited from Jal Jeevan Mission.

“By 2024, all the households in the villages across the district will get piped drinking water supply,” the Minister added.

“People are disappointed as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who greeted people for other festivals did not do so for Vinayaka Chaturthi,” he said.

Responding to a question on naming Tiruppur old bus terminus after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Mr. Murugan said people demanded that it be named after freedom fighter Tiruppur Kumaran.