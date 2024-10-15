BVB dance festival in Coimbatore from October 18

The Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB)’s 23rd dance festival is to be held from October 18 to 20, 2024, a press release from the Bhavan said.

On the inaugural day on Friday, BVB’s Coimbatore Kendra will be honouring well-known Bharatanatyam exponent Ambika Kamaleshwar with the title ‘Nritya Ratna’. The theme of the festival is “Women composers in Bhakti Sampradaya”.

The inaugural day will feature a dance drama by Stree Samth Mahima by RASA Troupe, Chennai, and Andal by Bharatalayam Institute of Fine Arts, Coimbatore. The second day will showcase dance performances by Smt. Ambujam Krishna of Sri Saraswathi Kalalaya, and Avvaiyar by Sai Nrithya Samasthanam. The final day will feature a dance drama on Tallapaka Tirumalamma by Sai Kala Shreshte, Coimbatore, and Andavan Pitchai by Shree Natya Niketan, Coimbatore.