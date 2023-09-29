BVB dance festival begins in Coimbatore

September 29, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Coimbatore Kendra’s 22nd Dance Festival began in Coimbatore on Thursday. Chairman of the Coimbatore Kendra B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar conferred the title ‘Nritya Ratna’ on dancer and teacher Bragha G. Bessell. After receiving the award, Ms. Bragha gave a Bharatanatyam performance.

The three-day festival will showcase Bharatanatyam performances by various dance troupes on ‘Thevaram’ and ‘Divya Prabhandam’. T. Raghavi, a student of Bhavan’s Faculty of Fine Arts, also performed on the inaugural day. Usha Rajaram, Director, Faculty of Fine Arts, and dance festival committee members Kalyani Sankar and S. Gurumurthy participated in the award function.

On Saturday, there will be performances by the students of Sarguru Naatyalaya under the guidance of B.G. Gayathri on Thevaram related to Chidambaram Kshetram followed by a presentation of Divya Prabhandam related to Tirupathi Kshetram by the students of Shreecharan Academy of Fine Arts under Jayanthi Ramachandra. The Narthanam School of Dance will perform on Thevaram related Thiruvarur Kshetram under the guidance of Thara Ramesh. The concluding programme will be Amuthathin Amutham based on Divya Prabhandam. The dance choreographed by Uma Gopalakrishnan will be performed by Sri Shankara Naatyalaya.