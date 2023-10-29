HamberMenu
‘Buy a Book, Plant a Tree’ initiative evokes good response among children in Salem

October 29, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
A child planting a sapling at Kurumbampatti Zoological Park in Salem on Sunday.

A child planting a sapling at Kurumbampatti Zoological Park in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

An initiative launched recently by the Forest Department - Buy a book, Plant a tree - is seeing a positive response from the public, especially children.

To improve the habit of planting saplings among the next generation and to create awareness about the importance of trees, the Forest Department announced the scheme under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission.

On October 21, the scheme was launched at the Salem Kurumbapatti Zoological Park where a child or school student who buys the book, “Journey of a Seed,” released by the Green Tamil Nadu Mission will be given a sapling along with the book. They can plant the saplings in the park. The cost of the book is ₹50.

R. Pranav (10), a resident of Alagapuram who planted a sapling, said, “We grow vegetables like tomatoes and flowers in our house. Planting a sapling gives a new experience, and I want to come to the park regularly to see the growth of the sapling.”

Assistant Director of the park and Assistant Conservator of Forests R. Selvakumar said the scheme has evoked good response among children. Every day, four to five children buy books and plant saplings.

On weekends, more than 10 children buy the book. The Forest Department will take care of the saplings planted by the children. In the city, the younger generation has less chance to plant a sapling and observe its growth. So, they are happy to plant the saplings in the park. It makes them visit the park again and encourages them to plant more saplings, he said.

Similarly, using the corporate social responsibility funds of a private company, a machine providing cloth bags has been installed at the park. If a visitor puts a ₹5 coin in the machine, they will get a cloth bag. On an average per day, 15 people buy cloth bags, Mr. Selvakumar added.

