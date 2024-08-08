Butterfly park to transform Vellalore tank, enhance biodiversity

A butterfly park created by the Kovai Kulangal Protection Association was inaugurated on Thursday.

S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Coimbatore, along with Hans Hagelstein, Global President of Mold-Masters & DME, inaugurated the park in the presence of Alfred Nobel, Vice-President of Mold-Masters & DME India, and Sivakumar, Assistant Engineer of the Noyyal East section of the Water Resources Department, Coimbatore.

The park features an 18-foot butterfly-shaped entrance, water management systems, environmental awareness galleries, a bamboo bridge, butterfly life cycle signboards, a selfie point, and a butterfly pond, among other attractions.

The Kovai Kulangal Protection Association has dedicated 351 weeks to achieving this milestone. Their efforts began with the desilting of Perur Big Tank, followed by Sengulam, and eventually the Vellalore Tank. In total, 12 ponds were desilted. In 2017, canals at the Vellalore Tank were desilted, marking the beginning of its transformation into a model tank in the district. As a part of this initiative, over 10,000 bamboo saplings, comprising more than 275 species, were planted, along with 200 herbal saplings to enhance the tank’s biodiversity, according to R. Manikandan of the Kovai Kulangal Protection Association.

The association observed an abundance of butterfly species, which served as an indicator of biodiversity. In 2022, they began documenting the butterfly species and took steps to attract more. In collaboration with The Nature and Butterfly Society, a year-long butterfly census was conducted, revealing that 103 butterfly species were present at the Vellalore Tank. A book documenting the butterflies of the Vellalore Wetland was also published.

To further enrich the biodiversity and protect the butterflies, the association, with permission from the Water Resources Organisation of the Public Works Department, established the butterfly park. The project was funded by Mold Masters Division of Milacron India Private Limited and Hillenbrand Entity under their Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

The butterfly park is open to the public on Sundays, while corporate and educational institutions can book visits from Monday to Saturday. Entry is free, and more details can be obtained by contacting 80157-14790 or 98433-46298.