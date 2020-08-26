Butterfly park developed near Vellalore tank

Coimbatore

26 August 2020 22:43 IST

A garden that waterbody conservation NGO Kovai Kulangal Pathugapu Amaipu developed near Vellalore tank to attract butterflies has started attracting not only the insects but visitors as well.

The garden that has become the butterfly park has over 20 species of butterflies, says the NGO’s founder R. Manikandan and attracts a few dozen visitors everyday.

The idea to start the park sprang after the NGO took up cleaning Vellalore tank. As part of the efforts to develop the tank front, it planted saplings of fruit-bearing and flowering trees and plants in February 2018.

Advertising

Advertising

As it continued working, the volunteers engaged in conservation work noticed that the tank's environment had a number of butterflies and decided to develop the garden to turn into a butterfly park, he recalls.

The decision led the NGO to study butterflies to identify the plants they frequent and create the right environment.

And, with the help of sponsors – both individuals and companies – the NGO developed the garden on a 10,000 sq.ft. on the eastern periphery of Vellalore tank.

The result of the NGO’s effort is that the park now attracts common rose, crimson rose, common mormon, lime butterfly mottled emigrant, plain tiger, common crow, common castor and many types of butterflies, he adds.

As a result, at least a few dozen people are visiting the park everyday, particularly children and photography enthusiasts, he adds.