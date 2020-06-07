Butterflies swarm Kurumbapatti Zoological Park

SALEM

If the Kurumbapatti zoological park is open to public by now, they could have witnessed a swarm of butterflies like never before at the butterfly garden here.

According to forest officials, the butterfly garden is witnessing an increase in butterfly population for the past couple of months and they are also trying to study what could have caused it. The officials said that besides the butterfly species found here, species that were generally spotted in Western Ghats had also been spotted at the garden this time.

The butterfly garden at Kurumbapatti zoological park was set up around September last year and it has been a hit with visitors ever since.

Butterfly host plants were planted to attract them and bee hive boxes were set up to enable cross pollination.

District Forest Officer R. Murugan said that the butterfly garden had come out well and the butterfly population was higher compared to earlier period. A study had begun to identify the species, he said.

M. Parthipan, biologist at the park, said that they had been conducting the study for the past couple of months and they had spotted about 29 species of butterflies at the garden. He said that species like Common banded peacock had been spotted here.

N. Murugesh from Salem Nature Society said that March-April was generally the migratory period of butterflies from Western Ghats to Eastern Ghats.

However, the reason behind the increase in butterfly population had to be studied.