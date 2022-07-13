Businessman Lalji Vora quizzed in Kodanad case

The special police team, investigating the dacoity and murder of a security guard at former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate bungalow in 2017, questioned Lalji Vora, Chairman and Managing Director of Madurai-based Milan Textile Enterprise Private Limited on Wednesday.

Mr. Vora was summoned to the Police Recruits School, Coimbatore, where he was questioned for a few hours. The police did not reveal the reason for summoning Mr. Vora and questioning him in connection with the case.