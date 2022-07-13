Businessman Lalji Vora quizzed in Kodanad case
The special police team, investigating the dacoity and murder of a security guard at former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate bungalow in 2017, questioned Lalji Vora, Chairman and Managing Director of Madurai-based Milan Textile Enterprise Private Limited on Wednesday.
Mr. Vora was summoned to the Police Recruits School, Coimbatore, where he was questioned for a few hours. The police did not reveal the reason for summoning Mr. Vora and questioning him in connection with the case.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.