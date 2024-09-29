Businessman from Coimbatore arrested for rape

The police have arrested a businessman from Coimbatore on charges of raping a woman and cheating her on the pretext of marrying her.

Anandha Raj, 37, resident of an apartment at Pappanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a 35-year-old woman.

The police said that the accused, who took care of family business, was living alone in his apartment following differences of opinion with his wife. The complainant was preparing for the civil services examination, after quitting her job with an airline. The accused developed a relationship with the complainant, who is a divorcee, said the police.

The accused told the father of the complainant in 2023 that he wanted to marry her, after getting divorce from his wife. The accused got ₹16 lakhs from the complainant and told her that he would add extra money to buy a new car.

As per the complaint lodged by the woman, the accused sexually assaulted her at his apartment in July this year. He also allegedly recorded the acts using his mobile phone. After the incident, when the complainant asked the accused to marry her, he refused. He also abused her by using her caste name, said the police.

The woman lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore central, on September 26. The police registered a case against Anandha Raj for rape, cheating and other offences, including offences under different Sections of the Information Technology Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He was arrested on Friday.