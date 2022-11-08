Businessman cheated of ₹93 lakh in online fraud in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district police have cautioned residents about online racket, after a businessman from Coonoor was allegedly duped almost ₹93 lakh by four persons.

According to police, the businessman, who was involved in the tea export business in Coonoor, had been contacted via social media by one of the accused, who had told him that he could double the money by completing a few tasks after depositing a fixed amount in the bank account of the accused. The victim, who had first deposited ₹ 100, found that he had doubled his initial deposit, and through a series of such transactions is said to have deposited a total of ₹ 92.77 lakh in bank accounts linked to the accused.

After the accused stopped responding to his messages, the victim approached the Cyber Crime Cell of the Nilgiris district police and lodged a complaint. Based on the instructions of Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat special teams were formed to trace the accused. During investigations, police learned that the accused who had committed the fraud were residing in Telangana State as well as in Thoothukudi and Tenkasi. They were found to be working together and to have perpetrated the racket.

The police arrested Ezhil Raja, 32, from Salem, Muthuraj, 32, and Balasubramaniam, 27, from Tenkasi, on Sunday. Another main accused in the case is said to have escaped. The police have registered a case against the persons under sections 420 (cheating) and sections of the Information Technology Act. Police have learnt that the accused had cheated multiple persons from across the country amounting to a total of ₹4.44 crore.

Nilgiris district police urged members of the public to not fall victim to such frauds.