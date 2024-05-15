Businesses urged to focus on environment, health and safety

Businesses need to focus on creating a better environment, as the impacts of business on climate and climate on business are interconnected, said G. Soundararajan, vice chairman of CRI Pumps.

Speaking at an event organised in Coimbatore city on Wednesday by the Confederation of Indian Industry Southern Region (CII SR) to give away Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) awards, Mr. Soundararajan said industries should involve a broader community and be a part of local environmental initiatives, such as waste management, recycling, rainwater harvesting, and supporting health and safety awareness campaigns.

R. Nandini, chairperson of CII SR, stressed on the significance of integrating safety at all work areas, from shop floor to executive level. Further, the concept of EHS should be a part of academic programmes at educational institutions, she suggested. “Coimbatore is also home to several educational institutions. These institutions play a crucial role in educating future professionals and promoting EHS awareness and best practices in the region,” she said.

The event had panel discussions and sessions on “Empower EHS Excellence”, “Embrace EHS Excellence”, “Elevate EHS Excellence”, and EHS Excellence Award distribution.

The 16th edition of the award presented on Wednesday were under the categories : Environment Restoration, Energy / Carbon Footprint, Water Management, Health at Workplace, Road Safety, EHS Innovation, EHS Employee Engagement in Workplace, Other Best Practices, Women in EHS, and EHS Leadership.

