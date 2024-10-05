Businesses told to embrace innovation for future success

Embracing innovation is essential for driving business success, said R. Karana Boopathy, chairman of BUILDMAT 2025, during the exhibition’s launch event in Coimbatore on Saturday.

He highlighted the exhibition’s role, saying, “BUILDMAT 2025 serves as a vital platform for connecting industry leaders and innovators. Our goal is to present ground breaking technologies that can redefine construction practices in India.” He said the event was not solely for industry professionals. It also invited the public to explore the latest developments shaping the future of construction.

The BUILDMAT 2025, an International Construction and Interior Fair, scheduled for January 23 to 26, 2025, at PSG Convention Centre and Trade Fair Grounds, marks its 10th iteration and is organised by the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (ACCE), and the Builders Association of India (BAI).

K. Viswanathan, national president of the Builders Association of India, said, “This exhibition serves as an all-India showcase for the construction industry, bringing together everyone in the commerce sector. It is a unique opportunity for collaboration and growth.”

The launch event featured V. Govindaraj, Head of Research and Development at L&T, as the chief guest. Special guests included T.S. Ramani Sankar, Sankar & Associates, and Vijaykumar Kisan Sanap, national president, Association of Consulting Civil Engineers.

More than 200 of the total 400 stalls have already been booked following the announcement of the exhibition. Interested companies can contact the organisers to register their stall bookings. Visitors will benefit from a diverse array of stalls representing both Indian and international exhibitors. With these features, BUILDMAT 2025 anticipates attracting over 60,000 visitors, offering significant opportunities for business and collaboration in the sector.