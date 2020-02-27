‘Businesses should be prepared for evolutions in digital technology’

Businesses should be prepared and equip themselves for the evolutions in digital technology, said CK Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director of Cavinkare Pvt Ltd.

Speaking at the National Management Day programme, organised here on Thursday by the Coimbatore Management Association, he said very few businesses, mainly those in the digital domain, are prepared to face the challenges that come with rapid developments in digital technology. It is going to be a challenge and to be prepared for the evolutions in digital technology is the need of the hour, he said.

Quoting instances of a startup in the United States and efforts taken in his company, Mr. Ranganathan urged entrepreneurs, consultants, and professionals to invest in themselves. “Keep learning,” he said and added, “Constant learning is important and apply what is relevant.”

S. Prashanth, president of Coimbatore Management Association, spoke about disruptive changes and how businesses should focus on both, those who keep the current revenue models running and those who work for the future.

As part of the programme, the CMA - Roots Best Entrepreneur Award (presented to Nalla G. Palaniswami of Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital), CMA-Mahendra Pumps Best SME Entrepreneur Award (V.R. Chander, Managing Partner of TS Mahalingam & Sons), CMA-GRG Best Woman Entrepreneur Award (Deepa Muthukumarasamy, founder of Some More Foods), CMA-Quadra Best Startup Award (Magnetic Technologies), CMA-DJ Best Manager Award (K. Natesan, President - Operations of Sakthi Finance), and CMA - GRD Best Management Faculty Award (RG Priyadarshini, Associate Professor of Amrita School of Business) were given away.