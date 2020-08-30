Businesses see hike in logistics costs

Coimbatore Several industries and businesses that reopened couple of months ago after complete lockdown are facing hike in transport costs.
According to Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association vice president K.V. Karthik, transportation and handling costs have gone up after the lockdown. The cost for transportation between Mumbai and Coimbatore used to be ₹4.75 a kg. It is now ₹5.10 a kg. Further, there is a delay in transportation. If moving goods between two cities took three days, it now takes five days, he said.
Southern India Mills’ Association secretary general K. Selvaraju said textile mills have seen 5 % to 7 % hike in transportation cost. This is said to be because of the increase in fuel prices. What is more challenging is shortage of workers for loading and unloading. This is leading to delays, he said.
However, the cost of transportation has remained stable for vegetables, according to M. Rajendran, president of Thyagi Kumaran Market Vegetable Traders’ Association. For onions coming to Coimbatore from Maharashtra, the cost of transport was ₹3.20 to ₹3.50 a kg and it is almost the same now, he said.
K.S. Kaliaperumal, president of Coimbatore Lorry Owners’ Association, said that just about 10 % of total lorries in the district are operating now because industrial activity is low. Several drivers and workers who went to their home towns during lockdown have not returned yet. But, the lorry sector is facing several hardships such as higher insurance cost, jump in diesel prices and toll charges. “This industry is reeling under several problems. The government should come forward to support it,” he said.
