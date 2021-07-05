Businesses resume operations in districts

Customers celebrate reopening of a Tasmac shop in Erode on Monday.

05 July 2021 22:51 IST

TNSTC operates buses with 50% seating capacity, hotels allow dine-ins

With the State government relaxing lockdown restrictions, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation resumed bus services after two months, while temples, textile showrooms, jewellery and Tasmac shops and hotels allowing dine-in services were also opened in the Western districts on Monday.

With all the drivers and conductors being vaccinated in Erode region, 400 buses were operated with 50% seating capacity on Monday. Except for buses bound for Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Sathyamangalam and Salem, patronage was less than 40% in most of the routes. But, all the 269 private buses were off the roads as owners said operating with 50% seating capacity would incur loss to them.

In temples, devotees were allowed after thermal scanning and pooja items, including flowers and coconuts, were not allowed for offerings. Likewise, churches and mosques were also re-opened. Since textile showrooms and jewellery shops on R.K.V. Road, Manikoondu and Eswaran Kovil Street, were reopened, vehicle movement was high during the day. Hotels, restaurants and tea shops were busy throughout the day. Shops at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market and 370 shops at the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) resumed business. The Government Museum, yoga centres, hotels, lodges and other shops were also re-opened.

In Salem district, town and inter-district buses resumed operations. Buses operated till Hosur as inter-State bus services to Karnataka were yet to resume. A few buses were seen crowded without COVID-19 protocols. According to TNSTC officials, 302 town buses and 370 inter-district buses were operated. Police personnel were deployed and barricades were set up at Tasmac outlets to regulate crowd. However, no long queues were noticed outside outlets.

P.L. Palaniswamy, secretary, Salem district hotel association, said about 60% of hotels reopened for businesses. Many remained closed due to lack of labourers. He said all hotels were expected to resume operations from Wednesday.

Silver anklet manufacturing units, one of the major businesses in the district, resumed operations and started working on pending job orders. The unit owners said labourers who went to their natives started returning and hence business was expected to be brisk in a week.