‘Businesses must bear loading, unloading charges’

SALEM

08 October 2021 23:23 IST

M.R. Kumarasamy, president of State Lorry Owners Federation has said that businesses must bear the loading and unloading charges of goods from trucks from October 15.

Mr. Kumarasamy told reporters that the COVID-19 pandemic had severely affected truck business and as part of measures to reduce expenditure, businesses must bear the cost of loading and unloading goods. He added that the organisation was planning to meet Chief Minister and reiterate the demand that the State government implement the poll promise of reducing diesel prices by ₹4.

The organisation also demanded that the authorities take steps to control sale of adulterated diesel and added that the organisation doesn’t encourage it. The State government must review the order issued by the previous regime to procure reflective stickers from only two suppliers.