Businesses, hotels abide by new restrictions

Erode

09 August 2021 23:41 IST

Spot fines will be imposed on violators: officials

With the district administration’s new regulations to control the spread of COVID-19 coming into force from Monday, all the shops except pharmacies and milk shops were closed at 5 p.m.

Most of the retail shops, commercial establishments, grocery stores and other shops in the city and municipal areas in the district downed shutters by 5 p.m. Pharmacies and shops selling milk and essentials continued to function till 9 p.m. Hotels and restaurants functioned from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 50% seating capacity and takeaway services from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Though only parcel services were allowed in tea shops, most shops served tea to their customers who stood outside the shops. Roadside shops selling vegetables and snacks continued functioning till night, while the vehicle movement was as usual.

Advertising

Advertising

All the 214 Tasmac shops were closed at 5 p.m. across the district.

Corporation officials said that instructions were given to traders and shopkeepers to adhere to new restrictions. “Spot fines will be imposed on shopkeepers found violating the norms,” officials said.

Meanwhile, tight vigil is being maintained at the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka borders at Hasanur and Bargur Hills.

Only people with COVID-19 negative certificate or vaccination certificate for two doses were allowed entry.

Those without the certificates were made give samples for RT-PCR tests at the checkposts.

Collector H. Krishnanunni told media persons that steps were taken to close shops on weekends in areas where people gathered in large numbers.

He said restrictions were only temporary and a committee has been formed to monitor places where more cases were reported. Steps have been taken to start a COVID-19 screening centre at the railway station, he added.

Salem

In Salem city, the shops in Shevapet market and Paal Market, malls and textile showrooms downed shutters by 6 p.m.

Heavy vehicle movement was witnessed in the market areas in the evening.

With Monday being a working day, very few travellers visited Yercaud and they were asked to produce RT-PCR negative report or vaccination certificate for two doses. Delivery persons of app-based food delivery services queued up in front of popular restaurants as the dining facilities were closed after 6 p.m.